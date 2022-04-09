Security

Explosion in steel factory in Sulaimani causes severely injures foreign workers

author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Explosion site of a steel factory in Sulaimani province, Kurdistan Region, April 9, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Explosion Steel factory Sulaimani province Kurdistan Region Forein workers in the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An explosion in a steel factory in the Kurdistan Region’s province of Sulaimani severely injured several foreign workers on Saturday.

According to Kurdistan 24’s information, an enormous explosion inside a steel factory in the Tanjaro industrial area, near the city of Sulaimani, wounded several migrant workers. 

“13 foreign workers inside the factory have been injured in the explosion,” Kurdistan 24’s correspondent reported from the explosion site. “The 13 casualties include two burn cases, three severe Injuries cases, and one of the injured workers lost a leg.”

“All 13 injured foreign workers have been transported to hospital in Sulaimani city,” she added. 

Civil defense teams are on-site to control the fire, and special security teams have started an investigation to find the reasons for the explosion. 

Last year a similar explosion happened in the same factory, killing two and injuring several other workers.   

