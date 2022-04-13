Water levels decreasing in Kurdistan Region dams

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Water levels have been reduced by an average of 50 percent in three dams in the Kurdistan Region due to the effects of climate change.

Low precipitation is one of the looming impacts of climate change facing the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. So far, the autonomous has not witnessed the necessary rainfall levels to prevent drought, Aree Ahmed, a member of the High Committee for Combating Drought, told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

The water level at Dukan Dam is only 41 percent, Rahman Khany, the director of the Kurdish dams’ authority, told Kurdistan 24. Darbandikhan and Duhok Dams both presently have nearly 50 percent water levels.

There are 17 dams in the Region of various sizes that can hold more than 10 billion cubic meters of water.

In order to cope with droughts, the Kurdistan Region’s authorities are planning to build 240 more dams, 19 of which are currently under construction.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has allocated funds to dig new water wells in neighborhoods that experience water shortages, particularly in the capital Erbil. The authorities are also working on maintaining existing water systems more efficiently to prevent the commodity from being needlessly wasted.

Iraq’s environment minister recently announced that seven million people in the country are at risk of losing access to drinking water in the coming years.