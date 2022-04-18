Politics

PM Barzani arrives in the UK on official visit

"The Kurdistan Region and the UK are bound together by longstanding friendship.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arriving in the UK on an official visit, April 18, 2022 (Photo: KRG)
World Masrour Barzani Krg UK Boris Johnson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his government delegation arrived in the United Kingdom for an official visit on Monday. 

Prime Minister Barzani is scheduled to meet with his British counterpart Boris Johnson and other senior British officials. 

According to his agenda, Barzani plans to discuss ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom and the latest developments in Iraq during his visit. 

“I’m in London this week to explore ways to strengthen trade and investment ties,” Barzani tweeted. “The Kurdistan Region and the UK are bound together by longstanding friendship.” 

“We cooperate against terrorism; support refugees and the displaced, and favor peace and progress for all of Iraq,” he added. 

