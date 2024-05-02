First Iraqi Bank (FIB) pioneers digital transformation in Iraq's banking sector

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - First Iraqi Bank (FIB) is at the forefront of revolutionizing Iraq's banking landscape, setting new standards for ease, innovation, and customer experience.

Through its cutting-edge mobile banking app, FIB empowers users to conduct transactions directly from their devices, eliminating the hassle of physical bank visits while ensuring robust cyber-security measures to safeguard customer data.

FIB's commitment to modernization extends to its array of payment solutions, including online payment and gateway solutions, in-store payments via POS machines and QR codes, and versatile bank accounts with external transfer capabilities.



Additionally, the bank offers a suite of advanced card services such as Virtual, Signature, and Platinum Cards, catering to the evolving needs of businesses and corporations, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

The bank's digital infrastructure is strategically designed to support the growth of startups and SMEs, thereby bolstering Iraq's economy and GDP. By streamlining corporate banking processes, FIB enhances profitability for enterprises while championing corporate social responsibility initiatives to foster community development.

FIB's vision aligns with the creation of a cashless society, transcending reliance on traditional cash-based transactions. To realize this vision, FIB is expanding its digital services to encompass more inclusive financial products in partnership with institutions like the International Student Identity Card (ISIC).

Furthermore, the bank is harnessing emerging technologies such as IoT and AI to anticipate customer needs and refine service offerings, ensuring that the future of banking with FIB is not only digital and inclusive but also secure and efficient.

As FIB continues to lead the charge in digital transformation within Iraq's banking sector, it stands poised to shape the future of finance in the region, ushering in an era of unparalleled convenience, accessibility, and reliability for its customers.