Roma, Bayer Leverkusen clash in Europa League semi-final

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The anticipation mounts as Roma and Bayer Leverkusen prepare to renew their rivalry in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final, promising another thrilling encounter in the Italian capital.

With memories of last season's semi-final still fresh, where Roma emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 aggregate win, both teams are eager to seize the opportunity to advance to the final later this month.

Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 CET at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Roma, eyeing a second consecutive trip to the Europa League final, face the daunting task of overcoming the formidable Bayer Leverkusen, who boast an impressive unbeaten streak in the 2023/24 season.

Despite recent dramatic results, including a midweek extra-time victory over Udinese and a last-gasp draw against Napoli, Roma remain determined to assert their dominance on the European stage.

In team news, Roma's star striker Romelu Lukaku is poised to make a return after missing their last three games due to injury. However, doubts linger over the starting lineup, particularly at right back, with Rick Karsdorp favored to replace the suspended Zeki Celik.

On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen, buoyed by their Bundesliga triumph, are focused on European glory, eager to avenge last season's semi-final defeat against Roma.

With a fully fit squad except for Borja Iglesias and Adam Hložek, Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is optimistic about his team's chances as they aim for their first final since 2002.

As the two teams prepare to clash once again, expectations are high for an enthralling encounter, with both sides vying for a crucial advantage ahead of the second leg.

With history and prestige on the line, Roma and Bayer Leverkusen are poised to deliver a spectacle befitting of their illustrious rivalry.