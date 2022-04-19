Kurdistan Region leaders send 'warm congratulations' to Yezidis on their New Year

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region leaders congratulated the Yezidis (Ezidis) on the eve of their New Year on Tuesday.

"With the shining of the Yezidi New Year, I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to all the Yezidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world," said Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in his congratulatory message.

The prime minister expressed his wish that the Yezidis "celebrate this occasion in an atmosphere full of peace and joy."

Yezidis gather for their New Year celebration, known as Red Wednesday, annually at their holiest site, Lalish Temple in Duhok province.

"On the occasion, we can only assure the Yezidi brothers and sisters that, as we have always been, we will spare no effort to defend their rights and demands," Barzani said. "We will also continue our efforts with the federal government and the international community to normalize the situation in and around Sinjar (Shingal).

The prime minister linked the normalization of the situation in Sinjar to the withdrawal of armed groups from the area. He called their continued presence "a threat to the security and stability of the region" and the main reason it hasn't been rebuilt and the displaced haven't been able to return "to their homes with dignity".

President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani also congratulated Yezidis on Tuesday.

"On the occasion of the Yezidi New Year, Red Wednesday, I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to all our Yezidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and the world," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We assure the Yezidi brothers and sisters living in Kurdistan Region that we support their demands with all our might, and we share all their pain and suffering," he added.

The KDP leader also used the occasion to call on all sides to help shape their future "to heal their wounds and end immigration and the suffering they have been subjected to at the hands of our nation's enemies of terrorists."

"We assure them that Kurdistan is the homeland of coexistence," he concluded. "Everyone must deepen this principle, hoping that you will celebrate all your holidays and occasions with complete freedom and joy every year."