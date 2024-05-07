Iraqi Federal Court rules in favor of Kurdistan PM, temporarily halts seat distribution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court has issued a ruling in favor of Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, directing a temporary suspension of the provision governing seat distribution within the KRG.

Responding to a complaint filed by Prime Minister Barzani, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court issued a decree on Tuesday, ordering the temporary suspension of the second paragraph of Article 2 of the registration and approval of the candidate list for the 2024 Kurdistan Regional Parliamentary Elections, No. 7.

This provision outlines the distribution of seats in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, with Erbil allocated 34 seats, Sulaimani 38 seats, Duhok 25 seats, and Halabja 3 seats.

The Federal Court justified the suspension, stating that it would remain in effect until the resolution of the complaint to prevent potential complications arising from its implementation that may be challenging to rectify in the future.

In response to the current situation in Iraq, Erbil-Baghdad relations, the Kurdistan parliamentary elections, and the Federal Court's decisions, the Political Bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) released a statement.

The statement emphasized the KDP's stance against participating in elections deemed illegal and unconstitutional under an imposed system, asserting that such actions are beyond the purview of the Kurdistan Regional Government and its constitutional institutions.

The KDP's position follows the Federal Court of Iraq's decision on February 21, 2024, wherein the sessions on the Kurdistan parliamentary elections law were postponed 11 times.

For the upcoming sixth round of parliamentary elections, the Kurdistan Region is slated to be divided into four constituencies, with the final number of seats reduced from 111 to 100.