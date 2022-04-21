Iraqi woman shot dead in Syria's al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A woman was shot dead in the fifth section of Syria's notorious al-Hol camp in the northeastern Hasakah province on Wednesday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Thursday

ISIS members reportedly carried out the attack.

Moreover, the bodies of three women who ISIS allegedly executed were found in al Hol on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old Iraqi refugee was also shot dead in the first section of al-Hol, SOHR reported Monday.

According to data from the UN, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced people in Syria, hosting about 56,000 people.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians, but the camp also includes many foreign families thought to have links to the Islamic State.