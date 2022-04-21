‘We’ve got very good friends in London to help us’: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region has “very good friends in London” that can help it reform and modernize, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Thursday.

“Our challenges are real, and we’ve got very good friends in London to help us,” the prime minister tweeted Thursday. “The great thing about a reform and modernization agenda is that someone has already done it.”

Barzani said he was delighted to meet his friends Sajid Javid, the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Nadhim Zahaw, the British Secretary of State for Education, and Greg Hands, Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth.

Barzani and his accompanying governmental delegation arrived in London on Monday to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom. Since then, he met various senior British officials, including incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former prime ministers Tony Blair and Sir John Major.