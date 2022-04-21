Politics

‘We’ve got very good friends in London to help us’: PM Barzani

“The great thing about a reform and modernization agenda is that someone has already done it.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani with British Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi and Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth Greg Hands, April 21, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani with British Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi and Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth Greg Hands, April 21, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
World Masrour Barzani Krg UK Greg Hands Nadhim Zahawi Sajid Javid Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region has “very good friends in London” that can help it reform and modernize, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Thursday. 

“Our challenges are real, and we’ve got very good friends in London to help us,” the prime minister tweeted Thursday. “The great thing about a reform and modernization agenda is that someone has already done it.” 

Barzani said he was delighted to meet his friends Sajid Javid, the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Nadhim Zahaw, the British Secretary of State for Education, and Greg Hands, Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth. 

“It was a pleasure to see friends — @sajidjavid @nadhimzahawi @GregHands — beyond the formal bilats,” the prime minister tweeted. 

Barzani and his accompanying governmental delegation arrived in London on Monday to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom. Since then, he met various senior British officials, including incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former prime ministers Tony Blair and Sir John Major. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive