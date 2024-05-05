Kurdistan Region President arrived in Tehran

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday arrived in Tehran and is set to meet with top Iranian officials.

Kurdistan24 has learned earlier from Nazim Dabbagh, the representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Tehran, that Kurdistan Region President Barzani will arrive in Iran today for an official visit and will meet with senior officials of the country to discuss several important matters.

Dabbagh also pointed out that the Kurdistan Region President will not hold any meetings today, the meetings will start tomorrow.

“This visit means that despite their relationship's ups and downs, the visit demonstrates that both parties are eager to get together once more and build their bond,” he added.

Regarding Iran's role in resolving Erbil-Baghdad disputes, Dabbagh said Iran has always played a role in resolving the issues between Erbil and Baghdad within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.