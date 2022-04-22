Security

Turkish fighter jets bomb alleged PKK positions in Sulaimani province 

The airstrikes targeted Dokan Valley, which is only five kilometers away from Galala village in the Sharbazher area.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Aerial footage of Turkish airstrikes targeting alleged positions of PKK in Sulaimani's Penjwen area, August 24, 2021. (Photo: Turkish Defense Ministry)
Aerial footage of Turkish airstrikes targeting alleged positions of PKK in Sulaimani's Penjwen area, August 24, 2021. (Photo: Turkish Defense Ministry)
Kurdistan PKK Operation Claw-Lock Kurdistan Region Mawat Turkey Airstrikes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes against suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province early Friday, according to a mayor. 

The strikes “fortunately” did not result in civilian casualties or material damages, Kamaran Hassan, the mayor of Mawat subdistrict in the north of the province, told Kurdistan 24. 

The airstrikes targeted Dokan Valley, which is only five kilometers away from Galala village in the Sharbazher area.

The raid came less than a week after Turkey launched a new cross-border air and ground campaign against the PKK codenamed Operation Claw-Lock in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province on Monday. 

At least two Turkish soldiers have been killed in clashes since then. 

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga and the Government of Iraq refuted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent claim that Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are cooperating with the Turkish operation. 

The Kurdistan Region has repeatedly called on Turkey and the PKK to take their conflict out of the Kurdistan Region. Aside from civilians occasionally being caught and killed in the crossfire, recurring Turkish-PKK clashes have devastated the livelihoods of many farmers and left hundreds of villages depopulated. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive