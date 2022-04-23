7 people killed in Syria's al-Hol camp in 3 days: RIC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least seven people were killed in three days in northeast Syria's al-Hol camp, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported on Friday.

"This marks the 7th killing in just 3 days," RIC tweeted. "On the 19th, 3 women were found dead. A Syrian woman was shot in the head yesterday. In addition, an Iraqi man was killed by several bullets last night."

This represents a considerable uptick in violence month-on-month. Only 7 assassinations were recorded in al-Hol camp from January to March 2022. Nonetheless, these figures still compare favourably to last year's. pic.twitter.com/Dx59dt8954 — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) April 22, 2022

According to the RIC, this "represents a considerable uptick in violence month-on-month" in the camp.

"Only 7 assassinations were recorded in al-Hol camp from January to March 2022," it said. "Nonetheless, these figures still compare favourably to last year's."

According to data from the UN, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced people in Syria, hosting about 56,000 people.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians, but the camp also includes many foreign families thought to have links to the Islamic State.