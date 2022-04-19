Bodies of 3 executed women found in Syria's al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security forces in Syria's notorious al-Hol camp in the northeastern Hasakah province found the bodies of three women who were executed, local media reported on Tuesday.

"The bodies of 3 women who had been executed by ISIS were found in the al Hol camp where ISIS families were held," the Rojava Media Centre (RMC) tweeted.

The Syria-based Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported one of the women was from Iraq. The nationality of the two other women is unknown.

Moreover, a 35-year-old Iraqi refugee was shot dead in the first section of al-Hol, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported Monday.

The man was reportedly killed with a silenced weapon.

"This crime took place in Al-Hawl (al-Hol) camp despite security campaigns carried out by SDF, Asayish, and counter-terrorism forces against ISIS cells during last March," the SOHR report noted.

There have been several assassinations in the camp in recent months.

According to data from the UN, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced people in Syria, hosting about 56,000 people.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians, but the camp also includes many foreign families thought to have links to the Islamic State.