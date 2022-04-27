Humanitarian

Civilian ‘seriously injured’ by landmine in Erbil province 

On Apr. 13, another villager in a nearby area was injured by a landmine explosion while also removing weeds. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
A MAG team member prepares explosives to be destroyed, Laylan, July 6, 2021. (Photo: Joanne Stocker-Kelly/Kurdistan 24)
A MAG team member prepares explosives to be destroyed, Laylan, July 6, 2021. (Photo: Joanne Stocker-Kelly/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Mines Kurdistan Region Soran Independent Administration

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A civilian in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province was severely injured when a landmine detonated as he was clearing weeds, the Kurdish mine agency announced on Wednesday. 

Khaleed Askandar Aziz was rushed to an emergency clinic in the Galala subdistrict of the Soran Independent Administration in northern Erbil province. 

The 20-year-old civilian was picking “spring weeds” when one of the mines in the area detonated, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Mine Action Agency announced in a statement on Wednesday.

On Apr. 13, another villager in a nearby area was injured by a landmine explosion while also removing weeds. 

The mine agency regularly launches campaigns to raise awareness in areas that still contain mines and other explosives, many planted by the former Iraqi regime during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. 

Local volunteers also work to raise awareness about the lethal dangers of these explosives. 

Over 13,000 people have been killed by landmines, according to the latest figures from the Kurdish agency. Also, more than 500 children have been killed or maimed in the past five years by these devices. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive