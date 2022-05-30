2 Turkish soldiers killed in Kurdistan Region 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two more Turkish soldiers have been killed in the Turkish military’s ongoing campaign against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region, the Turkish defense ministry and state media have reported.

One of the soldiers was killed on Saturday by an improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by the Kurdish militants in the mountainous regions of the Kurdistan Region, according to the Turkish defense ministry.

Another soldier succumbed to his injuries after being seriously wounded during a fight with the PKK militants on Friday, Turkish state media Anadolu Agency reported.

Since Tuesday, official Turkish sources have announced the death of eight soldiers in the skirmishes that are ongoing as part of the NATO member’s latest military cross-border air and ground operation, codenamed Claw-Lock.

Launched in April, Claw-Lock has mainly targeted the alleged positions of the Kurdish militants in the mountainous regions of the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province.

In addition to deploying ground forces, Turkey regularly carries out targeted air and drone strikes against suspected PKK members in the Kurdistan Region. In two strikes, Turkish drones killed seven suspected militants in late May.

The Turkish-PKK conflict began in 1984 and has killed over 40,000 people.