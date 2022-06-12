‘PMF must be reorganized, and not be involved in business or politics’: Sadr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –Muqtada al-Sadr, the Sadrist Movement leader, called on all stakeholders on Sunday to unify, centralize, and clean the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) from corruption.

“All stakeholders must work for reorganizing the PMF by unifying all the different factions and make it one united and centralized group,” a statement issued by Sadr’s media office. “PMF must be cleaned from the corruption that protects the reputation of the Jihadists, nationalizes it, and strengthen Iraq and its security forces.”

Sadr issued this statement to mark the PMF anniversary on June 12.

“I condemn all the bad behavior made on behalf of PMF by some of the PMF members,” added the statement. “PMF members should not be involved in business or the political disputes in Iraq.”

The PMF includes tens of different factions with many different leaders and agendas. Most of the PMF factions are backed and used by Iran to launch drone or rocket attacks inside Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The government officials’ residences and the diplomatic missions in Baghdad, notably the US Embassy, have been common targets for those drone and rocket attacks.

Kurdistan Region has repeatedly been attacked by rockets and explosive-laden drones launched by Iran-backed PMF groups.

On Wednesday evening Erbil was attacked by an explosive-laden drone. The drone descended on the Erbil-Pirmam Road near the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate.

The Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counterterrorism (CTD) revealed that the attack injured three civilians and damaged several civilian vehicles.

The Kata’ib Hezbollah militia launched the explosive-laden drone that attacked Erbil on Wednesday night from the Pride subdistrict in Kirkuk province, the Kurdistan Region Security announced in a statement on Thursday.

“Last night’s terrorist attack on Erbil is an extension of the attacks being launched against the Kurdistan Region to put pressure on it,” read the KRSC statement. “Kata’ib Hezbollah launched the drone used to attack Erbil from the Pride subdistrict.”

On March 13, ballistic missiles were fired at the Kurdistan Region's capital, causing substantial damage to residential buildings and the Kurdistan 24 headquarters. Six missiles hit the house of Sheikh Baz Karim Barzinji, a prominent Kurdish businessman. Following the attack, Iran’s IRGC claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a TV interview with the Iraqi Dijla TV station on Saturday, the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, stated that Iraq had submitted a formal denouncement to Iran for its aggressive behaviors toward Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Hussein said that Iran claims that the Israeli Mossad has a presence in Erbil, which is why they attacked Erbil, but Iran has failed to present any evidence of Mossad’s presence in Erbil.

“The Iranian allegations that they have provided a report to the Iraqi intelligence officials about the presence of Israelis in Erbil are baseless,” said Hussein. “We are surprised Iran has chosen Kurdistan Region to respond to Israel.

