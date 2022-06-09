Kurdistan Presidency calls on the international community to stop terrorist attacks on Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Presidency strongly condemned the explosive-laden drone that attacked Erbil on Wednesday night, said a presidency statement.

“We believe repeating these terrorist attacks will destabilize security and political situations in Iraq and the wider region,” said the statement. “It will only serve the enemies of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.”

The statement called for strengthening cooperation between the security offices of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad to find those involved in such attacks.

“We call on Iraq’s authorities and the international community to make serious efforts to stop such attacks,” the statement concluded.

According to the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) announcement in its statement on Thursday, the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia launched an explosive-laden drone that attacked Erbil on Wednesday night from the Pride subdistrict in Kirkuk province.

The statement added that “Last night’s terrorist attack on Erbil is an extension of the attacks being launched against the Kurdistan Region to put pressure on it,”

On Wednesday evening Erbil was attacked by an explosive-laden drone. The drone descended on the Erbil-Pirmam Road near the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate.

The Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counterterrorism (CTD) revealed that the attack injured three civilians and damaged several civilian vehicles.

