UN and UK condemn latest drone attack on Erbil

On Wednesday night, an explosive-laden drone descended on the Erbil-Pirmam Road, injuring three civilians and damaging vehicles. 
Injured men lie on hospital beds at a triage ward in a hospital as they receive care for their wounds following an overnight attack in Erbil, June 9, 2022. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations and the United Kingdom condemned Wednesday night's drone attack against the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil. 

"Another reckless act," the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) tweeted shortly after the attack. "As stated before, Iraq does not need self-proclaimed armed arbiters. Asserting State authority is essential." 

"If the perpetrators are known, call them out and hold them to account."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

It was an "unacceptable attack seemingly targeting civilians," British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson tweeted Thursday. 

"There should be no place in Iraq for those promoting chaos and violence," he added. 

The UK Consul General in Erbil similarly condemned the attack, calling it "another senseless act of violence". The United Kingdom, he said, stands alongside the Kurdistan Region in the face of "aggression". 

Shortly after the incident, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. 

"We will work together to bring the perpetrators of tonight's attack to justice," Barzani said.

Explosive-laden drones have previously targeted Erbil in attacks believed to have been carried out by militia groups. US coalition forces based in the capital had been the primary target of most previous attacks.

In mid-March, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at a residential mansion in Erbil, causing large-scale property damage. 

