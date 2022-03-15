'We are not a party to any conflict': PM Barzani affirms during visit to missile attack site

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi visited the sites affected by the missile attack against Erbil on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Barzani thanked the Iraqi prime minister for his visit to this site, noting that the visit is a very important sign of the country's sovereignty in general and confirms that the security of the Kurdistan Region is part of the security of the Iraqi government," according to a statement on KRG website.

The statement explained that Barzani valued Kadhimi's visit, saying that it's important for the Iraqi leader to see for himself that the targeted site was only a civilian one.

"The prime minister affirmed that the Kurdistan Regional Government called for the formation of an international committee to inspect this site in order to inform the Iraqi and Iranian peoples and the whole world of the truth, reiterating that this site is not a military site used by another country as it is alleged, denying all accusations that speak to the contrary," read the statement.

"Everything that has been said about this place is baseless, and we are not a party to any conflict," Barzani said.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Kadhimi said that the attack was unacceptable, calling on Iran to provide evidence for its unsubstantiated claims about the targeted area.

"We came to Erbil to say that Baghdad is present in Erbil as Erbil is present in Baghdad," he added.

He also announced the formation of a committee headed by the National Security Adviser with military and technical delegation to cooperate with the regional government to find out the facts and submit a report.

In addition, Sheikh Baz, the owner of the house that was reduced to rubble by the attack, said that his house contained nothing but the memories and archives of his family.

"My house was targeted with missiles to kill everyone in it. Nothing remains of our memories and family archives in this house, and everything is under the rubble," he said.