Legendary Kurdish singer Mohammad Erbili dies

Mohammad Erbili delivers a speech. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Renowned Kurdish singer Mohammad Erbili has died in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, his family announced Monday. 

Erbili was struggling with chronic kidney issues and had been hospitalized for the disease for a while, his family told Kurdistan 24. He was 89 when he passed.

Born in 1933, Erbili became a musical star in the Kurdistan Region. He was also famous in other countries. For example, his well-known song “Yalla Chauffeur” was performed by singers in Turkey and Iran, including Ibrahim Tatlises. 

Aside from Kurdish songs, Erbili also sang and composed songs in Arabic and Turkish. By 2007, he had written and composed 80 pieces of music. 

While hospitalized, several local and governmental officials visited the famed singer. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani directed Erbil’s governor to provide all the necessary treatment Erbili required.

