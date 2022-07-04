Security

Peshmerga commander discusses Iraqi-Kurdish cooperation with coalition official

"We discussed the continuous cooperation between the #Peshmerga, Iraqi Army, and Coalition Forces."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Peshmerga Major-General Sirwan Barzani met with Col. Bolles, Deputy Director of MAG-North (Photo: Sirwan Barzani/Twitter)
Peshmerga Major-General Sirwan Barzani met with Col. Bolles, Deputy Director of MAG-North (Photo: Sirwan Barzani/Twitter)
Kurdistan Ministry of Peshmerga Sirwan Barzani ISIS Iraqi Army US-led Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Peshmerga Major-General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, discussed the continued cooperation between the Peshmerga, Iraqi Army, and the US-led coalition with a senior coalition official.

"We held a meeting with Col. Bolles, Deputy Director of MAG-North," Peshmerga Major-General Sirwan Barzani tweeted on Monday. "We discussed the continuous cooperation between the #Peshmerga, Iraqi Army, and Coalition Forces."

Major-General Barzani also underlined the importance of surveilling ISIS movements in the region.

Last month there were several meetings between the Iraqi military and Peshmerga officials in Baghdad and Erbil. 

Read More: Peshmerga Ministry delegation visits Baghdad to discuss security cooperation, joint brigades

After a Peshmerga delegation visited Baghdad on June 23, the coalition reiterated its support for increased security cooperation between both sides. 

The coalition has been pushing for closer cooperation between the Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to fill security gaps in the disputed territories between Baghdad and Erbil. These gaps were created in October 2017, when Iraqi forces and Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) pushed the Peshmerga out of those territories one month after the Sept. 25, 2017, Kurdish independence referendum. 

Since then, the disputed areas have suffered from a lack of military coordination along the Kurdish Coordination Line (KCL), separating Iraqi and Kurdish forces.

Read More: US-led coalition expresses support for increased Peshmerga-Iraqi Army cooperation

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday also met with Brigadier General Karl Harris, deputy commander of the coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.

Read More: PM Barzani stresses importance of Peshmerga-Iraqi Army cooperation in meeting with coalition official

During the meeting, they both stressed the importance of continuing security cooperation between the Peshmerga and Iraqi Security Forces to confront ISIS threats.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive