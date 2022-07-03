PM Barzani stresses importance of Peshmerga-Iraqi Army cooperation in meeting with coalition official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressed the importance of security cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army for combating terrorism and stabilizing the country during a meeting with the Deputy Commander General of the Coalition Forces on Sunday.

Barzani received Deputy Commander General of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, Brigadier-General Carl Harris, along with his accompanying delegation in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil.

Barzani and Harris discussed the latest security developments in the country. They reiterated the need to increase security cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army in the fight against terrorism, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

The statement added that the ongoing reform program in the Ministry of Peshmerga and the continued support of Kurdish forces by the Coalition to Defeat ISIS was also discussed.

The multinational coalition officially ended its combat mission in Iraq and switched to an advisory role in late 2021. It continues to provide Iraqi and Peshmerga forces with intelligence and assistance for their missions against ISIS remnants in the country.

The coalition is also assisting in efforts to modernize the Peshmerga and unify all its separate forces under the command of the Ministry of Peshmerga.