US-led coalition expresses support for increased Peshmerga-Iraqi Army cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led coalition reiterated its support for increased security cooperation between the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi Army after a Peshmerga delegation visited Baghdad for talks on Thursday.

“We remain committed to #AdviseAssistEnable them as they continue to lead the anti-ISIS fight & promote security & stability in Iraq,” tweeted the account of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name for the coalition.

@Coalition supports the continued military integration & security cooperation between our #ISF & #Peshmerga partners.

We remain committed to #AdviseAssistEnable them as they continue to lead the anti-ISIS fight & promote security & stability in Iraq. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/X76cBjXDuH — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) June 23, 2022

A senior delegation from the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga was in Baghdad earlier on Thursday to discuss security cooperation and the formation of two joint Peshmerga-Iraqi Army brigades with top Iraqi military officials.

The coalition’s account also tweeted that Major General John W. Brennan, Commanding General of CJTF-OIR, and several military advisors participated in that meeting “to discuss collaboration, joint efforts and partnership.”

“Together, we’re committed to the lasting defeat of ISIS,” the account added.

Today, OIR CG MG Brennan & several military advisors took part in a meeting that brought together @modmiliq, JOC-Iraq, @KRG_MOPE & other Iraqi senior officers to discuss collaboration, joint efforts & partnership.

Together, we’re committed to the lasting defeat of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/u30JeDNTLf — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) June 23, 2022

In a Facebook post, the coalition also said that “this is a further step toward strengthening long-term coordination and collaboration across Iraqi security and military institutions to jointly develop strong and integrated defense capabilities that Iraq needs to keep its citizens safe, secure and prosperous.”

Earlier this week, a top Iraqi security delegation arrived in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil to discuss improving Iraqi-Kurdish security cooperation, and officials from the Ministry of Peshmerga had meetings with officials from the Iraqi Army’s Nineveh Operations Command.

