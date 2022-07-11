Kurdistan Security Council announced the confiscation of 19 kg of drugs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Security Council (KRSC) announced that they had confiscated over 19 kilograms of illicit drugs at Haji Omeran border crossing.

According to a statement by the KRSC, their forces were able to confiscate 19 Kgs of Tilyak which was hidden inside ball bearings of heavy machinery and was aimed to be smuggled inside the Kurdistan Region through Haji Omeran border crossing between the region and Iran.

Kurdistan Region security forces torched over 130,000 grams of illicit drugs in the first half of 2022, according to reports released by the anti-narcotics agency on June 26.

The sale or consumption of illicit drugs is strictly prohibited in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, where authorities often intercept shipments of drugs passing mainly through the provinces of Basra, Diyala, Erbil, and Sulaimani, specifically in the towns and villages connecting the autonomous federal region of Iraq with neighboring nations Iran and Turkey.

