Kurdistan Region torched over 130,000 grams of illicit drugs in first half of 2022

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region security forces torched over 130,000 grams of illicit drugs in the first half of 2022, according to figures released by the anti-narcotics agency on Sunday.

According to the agency, the seized illegal drugs included methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana.

Over 1,000 people suspected of trading and using drugs have been put on trial over the past six months, the statement noted.

The figures were published on Sunday, June 26, which coincides with World Drug Day, a global campaign to raise awareness about the adverse health, economic, and social effects of substance abuse.

Iraqi and Kurdish authorities regularly announce seizures of drugs and arrests of dealers. The country serves as a destination and transit route for the illegal trade.

In early June, the Iraqi forces forced a glider carrying one million Captagon pills to land in Basra. The pills were allegedly being flown through Iraqi airspace to a neighboring country.

Amphetamine pills of these kinds are the most common drugs seized in Iraq. Syria is the leading producer of Captagon pills, and Saudi Arabia is believed to be the primary consumer.

In early May, approximately six million Captagon pills were confiscated in a raid in Baghdad.