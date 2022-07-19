Turkish artillery destroys a villager’s house in Zakho 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A house in a village in Zakho was completely destroyed on Monday night by Turkish artillery shells targeting alleged Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions.

The artillery shells landed in a residential area, the head of Soorya village Badal Morad told Kurdistan 24. Soorya is located in the Zakho Independent Administration’s Batifa subdistrict

While the bombardment did not cause casualties, it almost completely destroyed the house, as footage shared with Kurdistan 24 shows.

The shells landed near other civilian households and the village mosque, sparking panic among villagers, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

The livelihoods and safety of civilians living in rural mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region have frequently been threatened by the ongoing Turkish-PKK conflict.

Hundreds of villages have been emptied by the fighting, and farmers cannot use their land because of the dangers posed by the conflict.

Two years ago, an Iraqi border guard was killed by a Turkish airstrike alongside his driver.

Officials in the Kurdistan Region have repeatedly called on Turkey and the PKK to take their fight out of the region for the sake of its civilians.