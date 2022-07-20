Security

German Consulate emphasizes that attacks on civilians in Duhok cannot be justified

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of so many civilian victims in Parkh."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Health care workers are treating tourists in Zakho who were wounded by a Turkish bombardment of a tourist resort, July 20, 2022 (Photo: Islam Yousif/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Zakho Turkey Krg Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The German Consulate General in Erbil on Wednesday evening underlined that attacks on civilians cannot be justified after the Turkish bombing of the Parkhi tourist resort in the Duhok province’s Zakho that killed at least nine civilians, and injured many more.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of so many civilian victims in #Parkh. Our thoughts are with the wounded and the relatives of those killed,” the German Consulate General in Erbil said in a tweet.

“Attacks on civilians cannot be justified, the attack must be investigated & those responsible must be held accountable.​​”

Local Kurdish officials said that more than 9 Iraqi tourists were killed and 23 injured by the Turkish artillery shelling that targeted a resort in Kurdistan Region’s administrative unit of Zakho.

Thousands of tourists have recently flooded to the Duhok province to escape the heat wave.

Health sources in Duhok province’s Zakho, on Wednesday reported that the death toll of the bombing of tourists in the Drakar sub-district has risen to nine, including women and children.

So far, the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Iraqi government and the UN has condemned the bombing.

The KRG’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday “strongly condemn the shelling of the Parakhe resort near the Darkar border of the Zakho Autonomous Administration by Turkish forces.”

The KRG said this unfortunately caused the death and injury of a number of tourists.

