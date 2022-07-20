Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemns Zakho shelling pledges to take the highest levels of diplomatic response

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned the Turkish artillery shelling that targeted a tourist resort in Duhok’s Zakho, declaring the highest levels of diplomatic response.

Health sources in Duhok province’s Zakho, on Wednesday reported that the death toll of the bombing of tourists in the Drakar sub-district has risen to nine, including women and children.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement "the Iraqi government condemns in the strongest terms the bombing that targeted a tourist resort in the city of Zakho on Wednesday, and stresses that these acts represent a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, and a clear threat to the safety of civilians, as several were martyred and others were injured.”

The statement explained that "this attack is targeting the security of Iraq and the stability of its people, and as we affirm our categorical rejection of these violations that violate international covenants and laws, we point out that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed the formation of an investigative committee headed by Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein and two security officials, with the aim of identifying accurate details about the party involved in the targeting.”

The ministry continued, "the highest levels of diplomatic response will be taken, starting with resorting to the Security Council, as well as adopting all other measures decided in this regard."

Local official said that more than 9 tourists were killed and 23 injured by the Turkish artillery shelling, that targeted a tourist resort in Kurdistan Region’s administrative unit of Zakho.