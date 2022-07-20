Kurdistan Region’s Council of Ministers strongly condemns shelling of Parkhe

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Council of Ministers strongly condemned the Turkish bombing of a tourist resort in Zakho city in Duhok province, calling to keep Kurdistan Region away from regional conflicts.

Health sources in Duhok province’s Zakho, on Wednesday reported that the death toll of the bombing of tourists in the Drakar sub-district has risen to nine, including women and children.

"We strongly condemn the shelling of the Parakhe resort near the Darkar border of the Zakho Autonomous Administration by Turkish forces which, unfortunately, caused the death and injury of a number of tourists,” the council said in a statement.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the martyrs and wish the wounded a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

The council also pointed out that “Kurdistan Region has been targeted several times - from both inside and outside Iraq - in the recent past, at a terrible cost of life and property to our citizens. The Federal Government and the international community must work more effectively to prevent the repetition of such violations.”

“Clashes between Turkish forces and PKK fighters in the border areas of the Kurdistan Region have become a constant threat to the lives and wellbeing of our citizens,” the statement concluded.