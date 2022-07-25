Iraqi Diyala Operations Command visits Peshmerga to coordinate anti-ISIS operations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Iraqi army’s Diyala Operations Command on Monday visited the Ministry of Peshmerga’s 5th Infantry Brigade to discuss security coordination.

Today, a #ISF delegation from the Diyala Operations Command, visited the @KRG_MOPE 5th Infantry Brigade, to discuss the security situation in the area & the security gap & cooperation between the two sides. to eliminat the dangers of #ISIS terrorists in the area. pic.twitter.com/zZIiZDQHwn — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) July 25, 2022

The Ministry of Peshmerga in a tweet on Monday that both sides discussed security gaps and cooperation between the two sides to eliminate the “dangers of ISIS terrorists in the area.”

Also Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday warned that ISIS’s latest attacks in Iraq pose a “serious threat”.

Following the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed armed groups of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) pushed the Peshmerga out of the disputed territories.

As a result of this, large security gaps were created that ISIS exploited to carry out attacks near areas such as Makhmour, Diyala and Kirkuk.

In recent months, Kurdish and Iraqi security forces have improved their cooperation to close such gaps, including in Makhmour.

Peshmerga Major-General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, said in an earlier tweet that in a joint Iraqi Army and Peshmerga operation they cleared 15 kms of ISIS safe havens in Mount Qarachogh in the Makhmour district south of Erbil on July 20.