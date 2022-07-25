Latest ISIS attacks a ‘serious threat’ to Iraq: Nechirvan Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday warned that ISIS’s latest attacks in Iraq pose a “serious threat” that requires a collective response, according to a statement.

Alleged ISIS attacks in a number of the Iraqi provinces on Sunday night killed at least seven people, including members of the security forces, and injured more than 20 others.

Barzani described the deadly string of attacks as a “serious threat” to the security and stability of Iraq that should be cause for alarm.

He said a “decisive” response is needed, which requires coordination between the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi military.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims, the statement noted.

He also said that Iraqi and Kurdish forces require continued support from the US-led coalition.

The Kurdistan Region’s officials have repeatedly warned about ISIS attacks in many parts of the country, particularly in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad.

In the most recent meeting between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the importance of security cooperation against the group was once again reiterated by both leaders.

The Kurdish and Iraqi forces recently launched joint operations on Mount Qarachookh in the disputed Makhmour district against suspected ISIS hideouts.