KRG calls on Baghdad to stop attacks on Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesperson Jotiar Adil on Monday called on the Iraqi Federal government to take measures to stop attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the Khor Mor gas field by militias and illegal armed groups today,” KRG spokesperson Jotiar Adil said in a statement.

“We call on the Iraqi Federal Government to take the necessary measures to limit and prevent a repetition of these terrorist attacks, which seek to destroy the security and stability of the whole of Iraq and the economic development of the Kurdistan Region.”

His statement comes after the Kurdistan Region’s Khor Mor gas field operated by the UAE’s Dana Gas was targeted three times with rockets on Monday.

Sadiq Mohammed, director of Qadir Karam district, said in a statement to Kurdistan 24 that the attack did not cause any casualties.

The gas field is financed by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The field was also targeted three times with rockets within a week in June. After the attacks in June, a KRG delegation visited the area and decided to provide more security forces to protect the security of the area.

Neither Monday’s attack nor the previous attacks in June affected the operations in the gas field, which is the largest in the Kurdistan Region and at the level of Iraq in general.