Rocket attack targets Kurdistan Region’s Khormor gas field

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security sources reported that a rocket attack targeted the Emirati Dana Gas’s KhorMor’s gas fields in Kurdistan Regions Sulaimani province on Monday evening.

The field is located in Qadir Karam district within the town of Chamchamal in the Sulaimani province, and it has recently been subjected to a series of similar attacks.

Dana Gas facility was also targeted by two rocket attack on June 26th.

Read More: Rocket attack targets Dana Gas in Kurdistan Region field

Neither today's attack nor the previous attacks affected the operations in the field, which is the largest in the Kurdistan Region and at the level of Iraq in general.

Sadiq Mohammed, director of Qadir Karam district, said in a statement to Kurdistan 24 that today's attack was carried out with three Katyusha rockets, without causing any casualties.

Other sources said that the attack led to the outbreak of fires in the grass surrounding the field, while the firefighting teams are still struggling to control the fires.

According to an agreement in 2007 with the authorities of the Kurdistan Region, Dana Gas company produces, markets and sells oil and natural gas from the Khormor and Chemchemal fields in the region.