Dana Gas plant in Khor Mor attacked again for the third time in a week

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –Dana Gas’ Khor Mor Field, in the Kurdistan Region’s district of Chamchamal, Sulaimani province, came under rocket fire for the third time in a week on Saturday, a local official informed Kurdistan 24.

“Around 16:00 local time, a Katyusha rocket fell in Mamisk village, 500 meters away from the Dana Gas Khor Mor field,” Sideeq Mohammed, a local mayor, told Kurdistan 24 correspondent.

Mayor Mohammed confirmed that “the rocket was launched from the east side of the Dana Gas Khor Mor field,” and “that the attack didn’t cause any human casualties or material damages.”

On Friday, the Dana Gas plant came under rocket fire at 14:10 local time. The rocket struck the ground near housing units for the company's workers, starting a fire in the area, a driver for Dana Gas told Kurdistan 24.

Footage shared with Kurdistan 24 showed white smoke billowing from the impact site, with workers shouting in the background.

On Wednesday, the area was also targeted by a rocket attack that lightly injured two contractors. That attack did not disrupt production, according to a Dana Gas statement.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for any of these attacks.

The Kurdistan Region began gas production in Chamchamal and the Khor Mor fields in 2007.

Earlier this year, the Dana Gas company announced that together with its partner, Hilala Oil, they significantly increased the natural gas production in the Khor Mar plant. Currently, the output has reached 552 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Dana Gas stated that at the end of 2021, they achieved a 50 percent increase in natural gas production compared to 2018.