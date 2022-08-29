KRI President Barzani reinvites Iraq’s political parties to Erbil for ‘serious dialogue’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday invited the relevant Iraqi political parties, again, to hold a “serious dialogue” in the capital Erbil in order to overcome the political crisis in Iraq.

This is the second time that Barzani has invited all the parties to Erbil since his first call on July 31.

The statement came after Baghdad witnessed a new wave of protests from the followers of Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, who announced “resignation” from his political career.

“We, again, invite all the relevant Iraqi political parties to convene in Erbil and start holding a serious dialogue,” Barzani said, adding Kurdistan Region would remain supportive of resolving the ongoing crisis.

As of Monday night, at least 14 people have been killed as a result of renewed protests, an informed source told Kurdistan 24.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi asked the security forces to avoid using “live bullets” against protestors, calling for an urgent probe into the shooting incidents.

President Barzani similarly called on the security forces to “cautiously” deal with the situation and prevent further escalations.

In protest of the shooting and violence in the country, Moqtada Al-Sadr has gone on a “hunger strike”, saying he would continue until there would be an end to the use of weapons, a top Sadrist official announced on late Monday.