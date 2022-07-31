President Nechirvan Barzani invites Iraqi political parties for ‘open dialogue’ in Erbil 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Rival Iraqi political parties can hold an “open and inclusive” dialogue in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil, President Nechirvan Barzani said on Sunday.

“The Kurdistan Region is always part of the solution,” President Barzani said after inviting the parties to Erbil for “open and inclusive” dialogue.

“There is no issue that cannot be resolved via dialogue,” he added.

President Barzani extended the invitation after supporters of the populist Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr stormed the Iraqi parliament on Saturday, protesting their political rival’s nomination of Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani for prime minister.

Al Sudani has been nominated by the Shiite Coordination Framework, a group of pro-Iran parties, which Sadr strongly opposes.

Sadr withdrew his 73 lawmakers from the parliament in mid-June after numerous failed attempts to form a government without the Framework parties.

Barzani said that the Kurdistan Region respects the right of citizens to hold peaceful demonstrations but emphasized the importance of protecting state institutions and people’s safety.

He warned that continuing the unrest could further destabilize peace and security and called on all sides to save the country from this “sensitive and dangerous situation”.

This is the second time Sadr’s supporters stormed the Council of Representatives building in a week. More than 100 protestors sustained injuries in clashes with security forces.

The supporters have held a sit-in inside the parliament and vow to remain.

Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Al-Halboosi announced that parliamentary sessions are suspended until further notice.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Sunday that working hours at government offices would be reduced by 50 percent in the coming days.