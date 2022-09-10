‘Level of Kurdistan Region’s universities improved’: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The level of universities in the Kurdistan Region has improved, said Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani while delivering a speech at the graduation ceremony of Hawler Medical University’s students on Saturday.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has recently approved the Accreditation Board for Education and Higher Education Programs to develop the scientific and academic level of our universities and educational institutions,” said the prime minister.

Barzani stated that he has witnessed that the level of Kurdistan Region universities has improved in recent years, and to compete with the world's universities, he felt it necessary to establish this board, to raise the ranks of the universities.

“One of the most important aspects of the reform of the KRG ninth cabinet is to reform the health sector, improve the quality of hospitals and reform the import and testing of drugs,” said Barzani.

Hawler Medical University was established by the KRG Council of Ministers in July 2005 and endorsed by the Council of Ministers of the Iraqi Federal Government in March 2006. The university includes the College of Medicine, College of Dentistry, College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, and College of Health Sciences.