Over 10 protesters killed in Iranian Kurdistan during protests over death of Zhina Amini

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) on Thursday said a total of 12 protestors have been killed during protests in Iranian Kurdistan over the death of Mahsa Zhina Amini. However, a source in Hengaw said the number might have risen to 15 confirmed deaths.

The Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) said at least 12 protesters were during the protests rallies “held in Orumiyeh, Oshnavieh, Piranshahr, Divandarreh, Saqqez, Dehgolan and Kermanshah over the killing of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini.”

These civilians were identified as Farjad Darvishi, Mohsen Mohammadi, Fereydoun Mahmoudi, Reza Lotfi, Zakariya Khiyal, Foad Ghadimi, Minou Majidi, Danesh Rahnema, Sadraddin Litani, Milan Haghighati, Amin Marefat and Abdollah Mahmudpour.

Moreover, the report said that five people were killed recently, including one child during protests in Oshnavieh (Shno) and the Balu village of Urmia in West Azerbaijan province.

Hengaw also reported that three civilians Amin Marafti, 16, Milan Haghigi, 21, and Sadruddin Litani, 27, were killed on Wednesday night in the city of Shno (Oshnavieh) in the Urmiye province.

Read More: Seven Kurdish protesters lost their lives during protests in Iran: Hengaw

“These three citizens were shot by government forces on the evening of Wednesday, 21 September 2022, during the protests in Shno, in Urmia province,” the report said.

Jila Mostajer, Member of the Board of Directors of the human rights watchdog Hengaw, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday that the numbers are even higher. “We have the names of a total of 15 people, whose deaths have been confirmed, But the number of unconfirmed deaths is most likely higher.”

A newly updated Hengaw report said 15 Kurdish protesters "have died as a result of direct fire from government forces in the last five days, with 733 people injured."

Yesterday, Hengaw reported that seven Kurdish protesters have died as a result of direct fire from government forces during protests in Iranian Kurdistan, and 450 people were injured.

According to the Internet Observatory NetBlocks, Iran has imposed severe internet restrictions during the recent protests, sparked by the death of Amini last week.

"Mobile networks largely shut down (MCI, Rightel, Irancell - partial)," it said. Moreover, there are regional disruptions observed during protests and Instagram, WhatsApp are restricted."