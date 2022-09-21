Seven Kurdish protesters lost their lives during protests in Iran: Hengaw

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Seven Kurdish protesters have died as a result of direct fire from government forces in the last four days, and 450 people were injured recent protests over Zhina Amini’s death in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat), according to latest statistics released by human rights organization Hengaw on Wednesday.

At least two people have died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, including 16-year-old Zakaria Khial and 23-year-old Farjad Darwishi.#Zhina_Amini #Kurdistan_Strike #Mahsa_Aminihttps://t.co/8TCq7aj4Y4 — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) September 21, 2022

“Many injured people have not visited medical centers for fear of being arrested by security forces, but their videos and photos have been provided to Hengaw, and some of them have been published on the organization's social media,” Hengaw said in a report.

Hengaw earlier said people organized protests and strikes in at least 24 cities of Iranian Kurdistan to protest the killing of Zhina Amini at the hands of the Iranian morality police. Protests also spread to other towns in Iran, like in Tehran.

The 22-year old Mahsa Zhina Amini was originally from the Saqqez in the Kurdistan province, and was visiting Tehran with her family to visit relatives and friends.

The death sparked wide outrage in Iranian Kurdistan and the rest of Iran. Moreover, the EU, US, and the UN have called on Iran to launch an investigation into her death and prosecute the perpetrators.

The Iranian FM Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Wednesday offered condolences to Mahsa Amini's bereaved parents and family, and “condemned the meddlesome position of foreign countries on this tragic incident.”

The BBC reported on Tuesday that Brig-Gen Rahimi expressed sympathy to Amini's family, but denied that the police caused her physical harm. However, her family insisted she had no health problems and died at the hands of the Iranian police.

Moreover, a Guardian report on Monday said that a CT scan of Amini’s head showed a bone fracture, hemorrhage, and brain edema, seemingly confirming that she died due to being struck on the head.