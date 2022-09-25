Germany supports UNITAD with additional €1,700,000 funding

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Germany has renewed its support to the work of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS (UNITAD), with a new funding cycle of €1,700,000.

UNITAD said in a press statement on Sunday that through this UNITAD will to continue its investigations into the financial mechanisms of ISIS and uncover additional evidence about perpetrators who profited from their involvement in the war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by ISIS members in Iraq.

UNITAD said it so far has completed its initial lines of inquiry into ISIS’s different “revenue streams, money service businesses’ material support to the group, and continues its structural investigation on ISIL’s central treasury.”

Moreover, it will continue investigations on “the role of ISIL’s oil trade, its pillage, and the role this trade played in underwriting the crimes committed especially those committed against targeted minority groups.”

The United Nations Security Council in mid-September extended the mandate of UNITAD for another year.

The goal of UNITAD is to support domestic authorities in their legal proceedings aiming to hold ISIS members accountable for their international crimes. UNITAD aims to help the pursuit of justice for the victims and survivors of those crimes, including the genocide against Yezidis in August 2014.

Moreover, UNITAD recently expanded its investigations of crimes committed by ISIS in Mosul as well as the destruction by ISIS of “cultural heritage and its use of chemical weapons.”