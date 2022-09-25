Security

Germany supports UNITAD with additional €1,700,000 funding

UNITAD said it will "continue its investigations into the financial mechanisms of ISIS."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
On Sept 22., German Amb. Jäger signed a funding agreement over 1.7 million euros for UNITAD (Photo: German Embassy in Baghdad).
On Sept 22., German Amb. Jäger signed a funding agreement over 1.7 million euros for UNITAD (Photo: German Embassy in Baghdad).
Iraq UNITAD Germany in Iraq ISIS crimes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –  Germany has renewed its support to the work of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS (UNITAD), with a new funding cycle of €1,700,000.

UNITAD said in a press statement on Sunday that through this UNITAD will to continue its investigations into the financial mechanisms of ISIS and uncover additional evidence about perpetrators who profited from their involvement in the war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by ISIS members in Iraq.

UNITAD said it so far has completed its initial lines of inquiry into ISIS’s different “revenue streams, money service businesses’ material support to the group, and continues its structural investigation on ISIL’s central treasury.”

Moreover, it will continue investigations on “the role of ISIL’s oil trade, its pillage, and the role this trade played in underwriting the crimes committed especially those committed against targeted minority groups.”

The United Nations Security Council in mid-September extended the mandate of UNITAD for another year.

Read More: UNITAD to investigate ISIS crimes in Mosul and use of chemical weapons

The goal of UNITAD is to support domestic authorities in their legal proceedings aiming to hold ISIS members accountable for their international crimes. UNITAD aims to help the pursuit of justice for the victims and survivors of those crimes, including the genocide against Yezidis in August 2014.

Moreover, UNITAD recently expanded its investigations of crimes committed by ISIS in Mosul as well as the destruction by ISIS of “cultural heritage and its use of chemical weapons.”

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive