UNITAD to investigate ISIS crimes in Mosul and use of chemical weapons

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Security Council on Thursday extended the mandate of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS (UNITAD) for another year, until 17 September 2023.

UNITAD was first established by resolution 2379 (2017) upon the request of the Government of Iraq.



Special Adviser and Head of UNITAD Christian Ritscher welcomed the renewal.

“The Team will continue its work, in cooperation with the Government of Iraq and Member States, to serve our common goal of advancing justice for victims and survivors of ISIL’s international crimes,” he said in a press release of UNITAD.

“Iraq as well as all members of the Security Council showed again their unwavering support to UNITAD and its investigations, as a leading entity in the quest for accountability for ISIL heinous acts, which may amount for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide,” he added.

He also added that UNITAD is expanding its investigations into a number of key areas, including “investigations of crimes committed in Mosul as the capital of the so-called “caliphate” in Iraq, as well as ISIL’s (ISIS) destruction of cultural heritage and its use of chemical weapons.”

Moreover, Ritscher UNITAD remains committed in building partnerships with Iraqi authorities and victim communities, as well as concerned third states, while ensuring that the information and evidence it collects and preserves, in line with international standards, is admissible in court.

Ritscher in a meeting with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Coordinator for International Advocacy Dindar Zebar in July also acknowledged the active involvement of the official institutions of the KRG in assisting UNITAD to gather "evidence that are essential to prosecute ISIS detainees for committing crimes under international law.”