ISIS raises flag in al-Hol camp, executes two civilians in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A video clip posted online shows how ISIS cells raised an ISIS flag on a water tank in the fifth section of the migrant women's camp in al-Hol camp, the local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported.

According to the ANHA, on Sunday morning, women from ISIS cells raised the flag of ISIS on a water tank in the section designated for female migrants in Al-Hol camp, which hosts thousands of ISIS families.

Also on 20 September, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prevented a planned ISIS attack with car bombs on al-Hol camp.

Furthermore, recently the Asayish announced the end of the anti-ISIS Operation Humanity and Security campaign in al-Hol camp, in which 226 ISIS suspects were arrested.

Despite the SDF and the US-led coalition announcing the defeat of ISIS's so-called caliphate on Mar. 23, 2019, ISIS sleeper cell attacks continue in northeast Syria, especially in the Deir ez-Zor region.

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said that two days ago suspected ISIS affiliates shot dead a woman and man in Tayyib al-Fal village, Deir ez-Zor for ‘practicing witchcraft’.

Moreover, the SDF recently arrested 9 suspected ISIS members and seized weapons in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor in a security campaign launched after increasing insecurity in Deir ez-Zor.