Security

ISIS raises flag in al-Hol camp, executes two civilians in Deir ez-Zor

On Sunday morning reportedly ISIS affiliated women raised the ISIS flag in Syria's al-Hol camp.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Women at northeast Syria's al-Hol Camp protesting. (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP)
Women at northeast Syria's al-Hol Camp protesting. (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP)
Syria Hol camp ISIS SDF ISIS cells Deir ez-Zor Hol

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –  A video clip posted online shows how ISIS cells raised an ISIS flag on a water tank in the fifth section of the migrant women's camp in al-Hol camp, the local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported.

According to the ANHA, on Sunday morning, women from ISIS cells raised the flag of ISIS on a water tank in the section designated for female migrants in Al-Hol camp, which hosts thousands of ISIS families.

Read More: US military praises SDF prevention of ISIS attack on al-Hol camp

Also on 20 September, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prevented a planned ISIS attack with car bombs on al-Hol camp. 

Furthermore, recently the Asayish announced the end of the anti-ISIS Operation Humanity and Security campaign in al-Hol camp, in which 226 ISIS suspects were arrested.

Read More: 226 ISIS suspects arrested during anti-ISIS operation in al-Hol: Asayish

Despite the SDF and the US-led coalition announcing the defeat of ISIS's so-called caliphate on Mar. 23, 2019, ISIS sleeper cell attacks continue in northeast Syria, especially in the Deir ez-Zor region.

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said that two days ago suspected ISIS affiliates shot dead a woman and man in Tayyib al-Fal village, Deir ez-Zor for ‘practicing witchcraft’.

Read More: SDF sends reinforcements to Deir ez-Zor due to ISIS threat

Moreover, the SDF recently arrested 9 suspected ISIS members and seized weapons in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor in a security campaign launched after increasing insecurity in Deir ez-Zor.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive