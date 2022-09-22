US military praises SDF prevention of ISIS attack on al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Colonel Joe Buccino, CENTCOM (US Central Command) communications director, in a statement on Thursday praised “professionalism and commitment” of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for preventing an ISIS attack on al-Hol last Tuesday.

"By taking immediate action, and showing disregard for their own safety, the Syrian Democratic Forces demonstrated their professionalism and commitment to creating and maintaining a safe and prosperous region for the people who make it their home,” he said.

On 20 September, the SDF prevented an ISIS attack on al-Hol camp. “Seven ISIS fighters in two vehicles headed in the direction of the Internally Displaced Persons camp at al-Hol were interdicted by U.S. partnered Syrian Democratic Forces,” he said.

“One vehicle - rigged with explosives and personnel wearing explosive suicide vests - prematurely exploded near the Um Fakik village, approximately 12 miles northeast of the intended target at al-Hol.”

He said the explosion alerted nearby SDF forces who surrounded the second vehicle.

"Two men exited the second vehicle wearing suicide vests. One detonated his vest. Syrian Democratic Forces shot and killed the second man. The second vehicle was rigged with at least 50 kilograms of explosives,” he said.

During the operation no SDF forces were killed or wounded, and one ISIS fighter was arrested. Four ISIS fighters were killed during the incident.

Also on Thursday, the Asayish said they dismantled a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) Tal Hamis near Syria’s al-Hol town in Syria’s Hasakah province.