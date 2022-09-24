SDF sends reinforcements to Deir ez-Zor due to ISIS threat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Due to ISIS sleeper cell attacks, the SDF has sent more reinforcements to the Deir ez-Zor area, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said in a tweet on Saturday.

In the context of rising insecurity due to ISIS sleeper cell attacks, it is reported that the SDF has sent more reinforcements to the Deir ez-Zor area. Yesterday, several SDF military personnel were injured when their patrol was attacked by gunmen on motorbikes in al-Kabr town. pic.twitter.com/iAmuHO7IQc — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) September 24, 2022

“Yesterday, several SDF military personnel were injured when their patrol was attacked by gunmen on motorbikes in al-Kabr town,” the RIC said.

Moreover, the RIC reported that on two occasions in the past week, ISIS cells hung written threats to AANES (Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria) employees on public building walls in al-Basira city, Deir ez-Zor. The same thing happened last month in Al-Hariji town.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor on Thursday reported that the ISIS leaflet said that the “punishment for those who fight against God and His Messenger, striving to spread corruption in the land, is to be killed, crucified, have their hands and feet cut off or be exiled from the land, as their shame in life and their punishment in the afterlife.”

Recently, the SDF also arrested 13 people in the al-Karr village, Deir ez-Zor suspected of ISIS affiliation, the RIC said. 9 of whom were released shortly afterwards.

The SDF carries out regular operations against ISIS sleeper cells in northeast Syria, which aim at preventing ISIS from making a resurgence in the region.

Most of these operations are carried out in the Deir ez-Zor province, where ISIS is the most active and often carries out attacks on the SDF and AANES.

On Friday, SOHR also reported that SDF forces stormed Al-Zarr village in Deir ez-Zor. Afterwards clashes erupted between SDF and ISIS suspects.