SDF confiscate large ISIS weapons cache near Tal Hamis

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday said they confiscated one of the largest weapon caches near the town of Tal Hamis in the Hasakah province.

Weapons and ammunition numerations found by #ISF and #SDF

1- AK 47 – 58

2– M72 LAW 1

3– MG3 rifle 1

4- Silancer 84

5- hand grenades 19

6– AK 47 magazines 596

7– Pistol Magazines 2

8– M16 magazines 2

9- night scope 1

10– RPG 7 scope 1

11– quivers 38

“This cache is considered one of the largest caches to be seized by our forces after the battle of al-Baghouz and the second strong blow to be dealt to the ISIS cells since the battle of Al-Sina’a prison in al-Hasaka,” the SDF said in a statement.

“Based on the initial investigations and intelligence information, the terrorist cell was planning to use these weapons in a potential attack on the al-Hol camp, the eastern countryside of the al-Hasaka, in parallel with the last attack on the al-Sina’a prison,” the SDF said.

“After their failed attack on the al-Sina’a prison (in Jan this year), ISIS switched to plan B which is attacking the al-Hol camp. However, the dangerous terrorist scheme has been thwarted, thanks to the security measures taken by our forces, the rapid intervention operations, and arresting many members of the terrorist cells.”

The US-led anti-ISIS coalition in a tweet said that their SDF “partners continue to demonstrate their will & ability to build a safe and secure Northeast Syria.”

“Well done to SDF for deterring the ISIS threat and countering their desperate attempts to execute attacks & threaten the region.”

Earlier on Sept 20, the SDF also said they prevented an attack on the al-Hol camp that hosts thousands of ISIS families.

Furthermore, recently the Asayish announced the end of the anti-ISIS Operation Humanity and Security campaign in al-Hol camp, in which 226 ISIS suspects were arrested.

Nevertheless, although the SDF and the US-led coalition announced the defeat of ISIS's so-called caliphate on Mar. 23, 2019, ISIS sleeper cell attacks continue in northeast Syria on SDF forces and civilians, especially in the Deir ez-Zor region, where recently two civilians were executed by ISIS.

The SDF also arrested ISIS suspects in recent campaigns in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.