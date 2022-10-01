UNCHR says civilians lives “must be protected” after Iranian attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Shaza Shekfeh, a media officer of the United Nations Refugee Agency, known as UNHCR, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday that the Iranian attack on Kurdish opposition parties in Koya affected refugees living in the vicinity.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government is leading the response to support those who are impacted by yesterday's attack and according to the Department of Health in Koya, regrettably the attack resulted in nine casualties and 28 people were injured,” she said.

According to later data, at least 14 people were killed by the Iranian missile and drone attacks on Wednesday while nearly 60 others were wounded. Also one pregnant woman Reyha Kenani and her child Wanyar died in the Iranian attack near Koya.

The Iranian attacks come amidst widespread protests in Iran over the death of Zhina Amini at the hands of the morality police in mid September.

“We are extremely shocked and concerned that the attack has impacted refugee families. It also impacted a school where refugee students were present. Civilian lives must be protected at all times, including the refugees and especially the children," Shaza Shekfeh underlined.

"The UNHCR is in close dialogue with the authorities concerning the immediate needs of the most affected,” she added.

Koya hosts around 500 refugee families who fled Iran. The UNCHR in a statement on Wednesday also underlined UNHCR “is gravely concerned about today’s attack, which impacted the Iranian refugee settlements in Koya, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.”

"The attack is reported to have resulted in a number of civilian casualties and injuries, including Iranian refugees – among them are women and children. "UNHCR extends our deepest condolences to all those affected."

Moreover, the UNCHR confirms the attack "reportedly impacted a primary school where refugee students were present."

“We have started engaging with authorities in dialogue since yesterday. Our partners on the ground are providing psychosocial support to traumatized families, especially children who are in school at the moment,” Shekfeh said.

Moreover, she said “refugee outreach volunteers are showing strength and resilience by supporting their communities as well and offering comfort and psychosocial support.”

“I'd like to extend our appreciation for the work the outreach volunteers are doing on the ground despite these difficult circumstances.”

However, she underlined that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is leading the humanitarian response to the attack. “And of course, UNHCR is closely engaging in dialogue how to better respond to those who are mostly impacted.”

She also said that the UNHCR has been supporting Kurdish refugees from Iran in Koya with cash assistance with the winter assistance, registration and education services. “They were also receiving health benefits from the public institutions that are available”

She said in line with the ‘one refugee approach, ‘the Iranian refugees in these settlements were receiving the same services as any refugee in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.”