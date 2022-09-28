Iranian drones strike Kurdistan-based opposition parties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dozens of Iranian explosive-laden drones targeted the positions of the Kurdish opposition parties in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region early on Wednesday, commanders and Iran’s army said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted several positions of the opposition groups with “suicide drones” in both Erbil and Sulaimani provinces, the army-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) headquarters in the Koya district was similarly targeted by dozens of suicide drones. The residential compounds of the party were attacked as well, Mohammad Nazif Qadiri, a senior party official, told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

The headquarters of Sulaimani-based Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan has been hit by similar attacks on Wednesday, their commander confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

At least six members of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) have been killed as a result of the series of drone and missile attacks on their headquarters in the south of Erbil province, a party commander confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

Health officials have not yet released the total causalities sustained as a result of the attacks.

Iranian forces have shelled the border areas of the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province in the past five days. Some of the attacks were by explosive drones.

The attacks come as protests over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini are ongoing in more than 90 Iranian cities, including the Kurdish majority areas. More than 70 protestors have been killed so far, according to the figures released by an Oslo-based Iranian rights watchdog.