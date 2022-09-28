UN Refugee Agency says Iranian attacks affected refugees in Koya

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, in a statement on Wednesday expressed grave concerns over today's attack by Iran in the Kurdistan Region, which affected refugees in Koya.

"UNHCR is gravely concerned about today’s attack, which impacted the Iranian refugee settlements in Koya, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq," it said.

"The attack is reported to have resulted in a number of civilian casualties and injuries, including Iranian refugees – among them are women and children."

"UNHCR extends our deepest condolences to all those affected."

Moreover, the UNCHR confirms the attack "reportedly impacted a primary school where refugee students were present."

"UNHCR is in close dialogue with the authorities concerning the immediate needs of the most affected."

Koya hosts around 500 refugee families who fled Iran.

The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that nine people have been killed so far as a result of the Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kurdish opposition groups in the provinces of Sulaimani (Slemani) and Erbil on Wednesday.

Moreover, thirty-two others have been injured by the attacks.

The attacks comes amidst widespread protests in Iran over the death of the 22-year old Mahsa Zhina Amini at the hands of the morality police.