PM Barzani receives Iraqi parliament’s first deputy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday received the newly elected first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament in Erbil, according to a government statement.

Barzani and deputy Mohsin Mandallawi discussed the latest political developments in Iraq as well as resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad constitutionally, the statement added.

The premier wished the top legislator success in his new endeavor.

Shakhawan Abdulla, the second deputy of the parliament, attended the meeting as well.

Mandalawi was elected deputy on Wednesday during a session, in which Speaker Mohamed Al-Halboosi secured the second vote of confidence after he decided to resign from the position in protest of the political turmoil.

The position of the second deputy was previously occupied by Hakim Al-Zamili, a top official from the Sadr Movement, whose 73 members of parliament resigned en masse defying the political crisis.

Iraq held a parliamentary election last year. Since then, political parties have not been able to form a government due to disagreements on the nature of the next form of governance.

The country has witnessed a period of violent clashes resulting from political gridlock. The deep divisions have also blocked the passage of the state budget in 2022.

Protests resumed on Saturday in Baghdad to mark the third anniversary of the October 2019 (Tishreen) demonstrations, in which hundreds were killed while more than a thousand others were wounded.