Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi to arrive in Erbil on Monday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is scheduled to arrive in Erbil on Monday to attend the fifth anniversary of the death of former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani and to meet with the senior Kurdish leadership.

A source told Kurdistan 24 that the Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi will discuss the latest developments in Iraq and the formation of the next Iraqi government with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Massoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

His visit comes one week after Iran’s constant shelling of Kurdistan Region’s border areas and Wednesday’s attack on the headquarters of Kurdish opposition parties that killed at least 14 people amidst widespread protests and unrest in Iran over the death of Jina Amini.

Also in early mid-March, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, visited the sites affected by an Iranian missile attack against Erbil. They both visited the Kurdistan 24 headquarters and the house of Sheikh Baz Karim Barzinji, the CEO of the Iraqi Kurdish oil company KAR group.

This is the third visit of the Iraqi PM to Erbil since taking office.